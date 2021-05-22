ESBC Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ESBC has a market cap of $461,033.07 and approximately $46,524.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,977,070 coins and its circulating supply is 27,697,736 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

