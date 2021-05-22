Keep Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.65 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $146.82 million and $3.65 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.32 or 0.00907349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 508,339,384 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

