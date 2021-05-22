TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.14. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $39.78. 1,815,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,008. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.