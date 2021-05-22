$548.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $548.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $201.83. 369,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,021. Nordson has a 52 week low of $172.22 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

