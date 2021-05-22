Equal Trading Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $69,592.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00018739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00894577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

