Stellar Hits Market Cap of $9.18 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.18 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00406623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00192982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,183 coins and its circulating supply is 23,107,442,261 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

