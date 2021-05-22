inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,381. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. inTEST has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

