Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $26.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. 35,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,837. The company has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

