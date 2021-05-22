EtherGem 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,630.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $511,615.48 and approximately $1,630.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00063218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00893026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

