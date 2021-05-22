OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $105.78 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $105.78 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00063218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00893026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,446,444 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

