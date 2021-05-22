$191.92 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.33 million and the lowest is $191.50 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $779.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $787.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.21 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $821.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. 2,277,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

