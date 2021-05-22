Gravity Trading Down 40.9% Over Last 7 Days (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gravity has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $155,737.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00399714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00194663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00858663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

