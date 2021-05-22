OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.