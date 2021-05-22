Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.