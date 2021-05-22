Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,598 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.51 and its 200 day moving average is $480.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.