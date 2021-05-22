Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $49,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

