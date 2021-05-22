ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.28 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $38.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.57 billion to $41.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.06 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of COP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.65. 6,032,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

