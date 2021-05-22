DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,139.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $60,139.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.92 or 1.00392596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00091858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

