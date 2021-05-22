ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $599,517.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.92 or 1.00392596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00091858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

