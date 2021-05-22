Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $195.61 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00029816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $195.61 million and $1.68 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00893429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00089204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,647,686 coins and its circulating supply is 17,722,644 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

