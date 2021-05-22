Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,944.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $8,944.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00391213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00193247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.00835099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

