$0.58 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 4,152,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,109. PPL has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

