Comparing Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) & Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

This table compares Malibu Boats and Score Media and Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $653.16 million 2.51 $61.56 million $3.18 24.69 Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Score Media and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 10.71% 31.29% 15.68% Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats and Score Media and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 0 7 0 3.00 Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Malibu Boats presently has a consensus price target of $84.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Score Media and Gaming has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.29%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Malibu Boats.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Score Media and Gaming on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. It operates through a network of independent dealers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.