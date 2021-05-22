Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

