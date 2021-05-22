DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.12.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

