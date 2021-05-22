QLC Chain One Day Volume Hits $472,337.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $472,337.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00397935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00193086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00843748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.