Meta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00893740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.