WOWswap Price Down 61.9% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $60,784.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $10.26 or 0.00027096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00403172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00193351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.05 or 0.00850282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

