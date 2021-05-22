Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $1.09. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.64. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

