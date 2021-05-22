DFI.Money Hits 1-Day Volume of $106.16 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $106.16 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $1,819.83 or 0.04804805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.83 or 0.00918363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

