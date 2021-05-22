OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 198,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 165,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $2,484,114.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,311.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

