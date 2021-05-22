Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Comcast reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

