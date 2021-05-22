Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CW traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 105,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,382. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

