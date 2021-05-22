Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $260,481.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $260,481.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00062688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00905080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00089535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

