$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

ODFL stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $262.94. 742,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

