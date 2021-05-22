Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $218.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $924.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $939.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.01. 1,260,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,889. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

