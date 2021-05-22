Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.390-1.450 EPS.
Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $139.66. 1,016,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.