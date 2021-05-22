Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.20. 2,274,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

