Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $44,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

