Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.