Oikos (OKS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36,644.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $36,644.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00403172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00193351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.05 or 0.00850282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

