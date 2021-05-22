Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,340. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.