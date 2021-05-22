Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.15.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.23. 733,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

