Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $713.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

