Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

