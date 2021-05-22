Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $30.01. 74,587,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

