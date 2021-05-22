Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.38-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.035-4.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.82.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

