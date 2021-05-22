Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $33,993.16 on Major Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $1,030.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $33,993.16 or 0.90016113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00406377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00193581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00846100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

