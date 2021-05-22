Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $37,856.39 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,856.39 or 1.00246213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.88 billion and approximately $349.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000134 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 181,763 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

