MiL.k (MLK) Price Down 5.6% This Week

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $120.22 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00004073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00406377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00193581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00846100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

